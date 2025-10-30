IND vs AUS: What will Happen if Rain washes out Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Today?

Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians give Rohit Sharma verdict, take subtle dig at KKR with Shahrukh Khan Dialogue By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 16:37 [IST]

Mumbai Indians have made a definitive statement regarding Rohit Sharma's future at the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rohit Sharma, the legendary captain and batsman of Mumbai Indians (MI), has been the subject of intense speculation about a possible move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Reports suggested that following Abhishek Nayar's appointment as KKR head coach, there is growing buzz about Rohit potentially reuniting with his longtime friend and coach at KKR. As the duo have worked together closely, there were indications about Rohit's far-fetched yet possible move to the Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma has been a pivotal figure for MI, leading them to five IPL titles and becoming synonymous with the franchise's success over the years.

But on Thursday, MI took to social media to confirm that Rohit is not going to leave Mumbai Indians before IPL 2026. Along with other key MI players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, the veteran will continue with the team.

Just after KKR announced Abhishek Nayar's appointment, MI's social media posted a photo of Rohit Sharma, with a significant caption.

"Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night... Mushkil hi nahin, na mumkin hai," a social media post from MI wrote.

Written in Hindi, the broader meaning of this indicates that there is no chance for KKR to lure Rohit Sharma out of the Mumbai Indians. The post indicates a subtle dig at KKR, with the usage of the lines from Shahrukh Khan's dialogue from the movie Don. Incidentally, Shah Rukh is also the co-owner of the Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy saga at Mumbai Indians (MI) has been a journey of immense success and recent challenges. He led MI to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020, becoming one of the most successful captains in IPL history. However, prior to IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as MI captain, shifting Rohit to a different role without leadership responsibilities.

Although the India star was not happy and there were intense reports of him leaving the franchise, MI retained Rohit ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, and it feels like he will continue to do so.