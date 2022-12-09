IPL: Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki present as Gujarat Titans hold trials for the upcoming IPL

Gujarat Titans, who made their debut in the IPL this year, won the title in the very first season of their history. Hardik Pandya captains the Ahmedabad-based franchise as Rashid Khan, David Miller and Shubman Gill are among the other players.

Prior to the auction, they released Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron from the squad. The Titans also traded out Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, as the duo joined two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, and Head Coach, Ashish Nehra, had an interactive session with the media on Friday, December 9.

"It is always great to come back to our home - the Narendra Modi Stadium. As we get ready for the Tata IPL Auction, the player trials have given us the perfect opportunity to have a look at some promising players," Vikram Solanki said.

"Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it," Ashish Nehra said.

Gujarat Titans Current Squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal