IPL auction 2019: These five players may be sold for a high price

1. Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies, Rs 50 lakh)

The West Indian is a class act and showed his skills while hammering a hundred against India, a 78-ball 106 at Guwahati, the Guyana man attracted lot of attention. The left-hander was untroubled by the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. And at Rs 50 lakh, Hetmyer is a great value for money and he is in form too.

2. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, Rs 75 lakh)

He was brought by the Mumbai Indians in 2017 but did not get a chance to play any game. The Guyana is a massive hitter of the ball as he showed while blasting a fifty against India at Chennai in the T20I. Moreover, he is a handy wicketkeeper too, giving the franchise the flexibility with his multi-skills. He has been a consistent performer for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

3. Sam Curran (England, Rs 2 crore)

The ability of this all-rounder from England was there for all to see in the series against India, troubling them with bat and ball. He is in the highest price category and justifiably so. Teams might just break their accounts to acquire him and the only hindrance for a bidding war for the Englishman is his possible unavailability due to the ICC World Cup 2019.

4. Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, Rs 40 lakh)

Afghanistan has made a habit of producing mystery bowlers and the latest in the line is the 19-year-old Zahir Khan. He was purchased by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction 2018 but got injured and was later released by the Royals. But he has an impressive record in the T20 cricket - 34 wickets in the shortest format and a stint with Lancashire.

5. Reeza Hendricks (S Africa, 50 lakh)

The tall South African had made a hundred against Sri Lanka in his ODI debut and is a massive hitter of the ball. He has been in roaring form in the ongoing Mzansi Super League in SA. While playing for Jozi Stars, Hendricks has made back-to-back hundreds, only the second batsman to achieve the feat after David Warner. He might just be picked up by one of the teams at a high price.