IPL Auction 2021: Six rules you must know about the auction process

1. Rule 1

The franchisees will not be allowed to extend the purse under no circumstances. The upper limit is Rs 85 crore. Kings XI Punjab has the highest remaining purse of Rs 53.2 crore followed by RCB Rs 35.9 crore, RR Rs 34.85 crore, Rs CSK 19.9 crore, Rs MI 15.35 crore, Rs DC 12.9 crore, SRH Rs 10.75 crore and KKR Rs 10.75 crore.

2. Rule 2

Each franchise has to spent a minimum of 75 per cent to procure players, that is of the total salary cap of Rs 85 crore. And the remaining amount will be forfeited.

3. Rule 3

Since this is a mini-auction, there will no Right to Match (RTM) card available for teams.

4. Rule 4

The maximum squad strength is sealed at 25 while the minimum squad strength is fixed at 18.

5. Rule 5

A squad can be constituted with 25 capped and uncapped Indian players itself. The maximum number of foreign players a team can have with them is 8.

6. Rules for team representatives

A. No quarantine for team owners but they need to have taken the mandatory RT-PCR test by February 15.

B. A team can have 13 backroom staff including coaches, captain, analysts and talent scouts at the auction venue. However, only 8 will be allowed to enter the auction hall.

C. Some team staff are expected to arrive on the day of the auction i.e. Thursday (February 18). The BCCI guideline for them reads thus: "All personnel arriving on February 18, 2021 (in Chennai) must quarantine in their respective rooms until results of the RT-PCR test are available. Reports of samples collected before 9 am on February 18, 2021 will be available by 1 pm. Only those individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be permitted to attend the IPL 2021 auctions."