Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL Auction 2021: Six rules you must know about the auction process

By
IPL Auction 2021: 6 must to know rules (BCCI/IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: 6 must to know rules (BCCI/IPL)

Chennai, February 18: The IPL 2021 auction will begin in a few hours from now at Chennai with 291 players going under the hammer. England pacer Mark Wood, who was in the Rs 2 crore category, has withdrawn from the auction citing personal reasons. The eight teams will be eager to fill the remaining slots in the team from the auction, beefing up the squad ahead of the IPL 2021.

Here are some rules that should be followed by all the teams in the auction hall.

1. Rule 1

1. Rule 1

The franchisees will not be allowed to extend the purse under no circumstances. The upper limit is Rs 85 crore. Kings XI Punjab has the highest remaining purse of Rs 53.2 crore followed by RCB Rs 35.9 crore, RR Rs 34.85 crore, Rs CSK 19.9 crore, Rs MI 15.35 crore, Rs DC 12.9 crore, SRH Rs 10.75 crore and KKR Rs 10.75 crore.

2. Rule 2

2. Rule 2

Each franchise has to spent a minimum of 75 per cent to procure players, that is of the total salary cap of Rs 85 crore. And the remaining amount will be forfeited.

3. Rule 3

3. Rule 3

Since this is a mini-auction, there will no Right to Match (RTM) card available for teams.

4. Rule 4

4. Rule 4

The maximum squad strength is sealed at 25 while the minimum squad strength is fixed at 18.

5. Rule 5

5. Rule 5

A squad can be constituted with 25 capped and uncapped Indian players itself. The maximum number of foreign players a team can have with them is 8.

6. Rules for team representatives

6. Rules for team representatives

A. No quarantine for team owners but they need to have taken the mandatory RT-PCR test by February 15.

B. A team can have 13 backroom staff including coaches, captain, analysts and talent scouts at the auction venue. However, only 8 will be allowed to enter the auction hall.

C. Some team staff are expected to arrive on the day of the auction i.e. Thursday (February 18). The BCCI guideline for them reads thus: "All personnel arriving on February 18, 2021 (in Chennai) must quarantine in their respective rooms until results of the RT-PCR test are available. Reports of samples collected before 9 am on February 18, 2021 will be available by 1 pm. Only those individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be permitted to attend the IPL 2021 auctions."

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EVE 1 - 3 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 11:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More