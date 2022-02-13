IPL Auction 2022: Four Big Players Who Shockingly Remained Unsold

But the omission of some players came as shock because they were proven players in the IPL or in world cricket but failed to find a taker in the Indian Premier League auction, courtesy a variety of reasons.



Here are we are looking at 4 players whose omission came as a big shock.



1 Suresh Raina



Raina has been one of the most successful players in the IPL. He is the 4th highest run-getter in the IPL with 5528 runs and only one among 6 players to cross 5000 runs in the IPL. But after getting released by the Chennai Super Kings, there was no takers for him. He did not play in the IPL 2020 and had a lukewarm IPL 2021. Raina had also retired from international cricket, and all that might have colluded in no team buying him. But still it was surprising to see the omission of Raina.



2 Amit Mishra



The India leg-spinner is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL behind Lasith Malinga. He is of course on the wrong side of the 30s and the age might have been the factor behind his omission and the extended time to recover from injuries too. But with two new teams in the fray, we thought that Mishra might find a buyer after being released by Delhi Capitals. It wasn’t to be.



3 Mujeeb Zadran



Came in at a base price of Rs 2 crore, this Afghanistan spinner can weave his magic with the ball and his immense variety. Mujeeb had some reasonable outings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) too and has good experience of playing in the other leagues across the world. But the youngster did not find a taker in the IPL auction 2022 after being released by Punjab Kings.



4 Kane Richardson

The Australian fast bowler is somewhat of a T20 specialist. But in the IPL auction he did not find any takers. It was perhaps because of the uncertainty surrounding his availability in the long term as the IPL 2022 season progress or even beyond. Richardson had pulled out of couple of series in the recent past for family reasons.