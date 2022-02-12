Ipl Mega Auction - 2022
IPL Auction 2022 Highlight: Smiles & tears as curtains drop on two-days of action-packed auction

Bengaluru, Feb. 12: It's time to set the ball rolling! The wait is almost over as the day for the mega Indian Premier League auction is finally here with the action set to unfold in Bengaluru today (Feb 12).

The 2022 IPL auction is set to be held over two days - Feb 12, 13 - with a total of 590 players set to go under the hammer. A whopping 370 Indian cricketers along with 220 overseas players will be in the fray.

This edition of the IPL is set to see two new teams joining the glitzy T20 event, making it a ten-team tournament here on. While the auction promises to churn up some intense bidding wars, the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will not be part of the pool having been retained by their respective sides.

But in this edition of the auction the teams have retained a maximum of four players only, while the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have chosen three players each. Thus the two-day event is set to witness a mega auction, with some promising bidding wars on the cards. Moreover, in all likelihood, this may as well be the last mega auction of its kind, as the IPL is poised to embrace the football-style transfer system from the next season.

While the usual big names will be the star attraction, there will be some surprise picks as well. Furthermore, with the two new teams in fray, the existing teams will have to re-strategise. It promises to be an action-packed two days in Bengaluru!

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the IPL mega auction:

11:21 PM
13,Feb,2022
It's been an action-packed two-days and its time for us to sign out. We bring an end to the live blog, but many more stories coming your way as we analyse and breakdown the ten teams for you! Good night!
09:47 PM
13,Feb,2022
Before we wrap up here's how many players were sold over the two-day auction. 204 players were sold in the auction for a total amount of Rs. 551.7 crores
09:05 PM
13,Feb,2022
And that brings the curtains down on two exciting days of the IPL 2022 auction! Phew! Yes, our ten franchises have their final teams at the end of this mega auction.
09:04 PM
13,Feb,2022
The last player up for the IPL 2022 auction Akash Madhwal goes unsold
09:03 PM
13,Feb,2022
Kulwant Khejroliya goes unsold
09:03 PM
13,Feb,2022
Rahul Chandrol goes unsold
09:03 PM
13,Feb,2022
Shivank Vashisth unsold
09:02 PM
13,Feb,2022
Aman Khan joins KKR for his base price
09:02 PM
13,Feb,2022
RCB pick up David Willey for Rs. 2 crores
09:02 PM
13,Feb,2022
Fabian Allen sold to Mumbai Indians at Rs. 75 lakhs
09:01 PM
13,Feb,2022
Luvnith Sisodia head to RCB for his base price
09:01 PM
13,Feb,2022
Aryan Juyal sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs
09:00 PM
13,Feb,2022
B Sai Sudharsan sold to Super Giants for Rs. 20 lakhs
08:59 PM
13,Feb,2022
Sameer Rizvi goes unsold
08:59 PM
13,Feb,2022
Andrew Tye and Rohan Kadam go unsold
08:58 PM
13,Feb,2022
Siddharth Kaul heads to RCB
08:58 PM
13,Feb,2022
Daryl Mitchell heads to Rajasthan
08:57 PM
13,Feb,2022
Rassie van der Dussen go to the Royals
08:56 PM
13,Feb,2022
Vicky Ostwol picked up by the Delhi Capitals
08:56 PM
13,Feb,2022
Qais Ahmed goes unsold
08:55 PM
13,Feb,2022
Ishant Sharma remains unsold!!
08:55 PM
13,Feb,2022
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Royals for his base price
08:54 PM
13,Feb,2022
James Neesham joins Royals for Rs. 1.50 crores.
08:54 PM
13,Feb,2022
KKR again the bidder as they land Umesh Yadav for a base price of Rs. 2 crores
08:53 PM
13,Feb,2022
KKR bid for Nabi and pick him up for an opening bid of Rs. 1 crore
08:52 PM
13,Feb,2022
And we're back for the final round of the 2022 IPL auction. Here we go.. Nabi up first
08:40 PM
13,Feb,2022
As we head into the final round of the auction two teams who have reached their maximum 25 players are Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Hence these two will be out of the running in the final round of the auction
08:25 PM
13,Feb,2022
And that brings us to the final session. Short break now as each team needs to submit two players each for the final round of this year's auction
08:23 PM
13,Feb,2022
Khizar Dafedar goes unsold
08:23 PM
13,Feb,2022
Shubham Garhwal sold to Royals for Rs. 20 lakhs
