IPL Auction 2022: MS Dhoni likely to attend the event with Chennai Super Kings think tank in Bengaluru

The IPL 2022 Auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru where 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer as 10 teams look to build their squad. The players will vie for 217 spots in the auction.

As per reports, CSK's four-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni is also going to attend the bidding process in Garden City. Dhoni - who is in Chennai for the auction discussions - is likely to travel to Bengaluru with the CSK think-tank for the mega event.

"Mahi is in Chennai for the auction discussions. He is likely to be present for the auction. But it is his call and a call will be made close to the auction," a CSK team management member told InsideSport.

Dhoni has always played a crucial role in CSK's auction strategy and the franchise is known for his auction-related strategies. The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand - who was retained by the franchise for Rs 12 crore - arrived in Chennai on January 27 to make plans for the big event.

Despite being the biggest crowd-pullers in the history of the tournament, Dhoni was retained by the franchise as their second-choice player. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was retained as the first-choice player by CSK for a whopping Rs 16 crore ahead of the IPL auction. The Saurashtra cricketer was reportedly picked up as the first-choice player at Dhoni's suggestion. Jadeja is also being tipped as CSK's future captain once Dhoni decides to hang up his boots from IPL.

CSK still have a purse of Rs 48 crore with them as they head into the mega auction. The Yellow Army has a total of 21 slots, including 7 overseas players, available for the auction.