Cricket
IPL: Brendon McCullum decodes why Chennai Super Kings are successful and Royal Challengers Bangalore are not

By

New Delhi, March 24: Former New Zealand cricketer and one of their biggest match-winners Brendon McCullum and made a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his fine knocks.

McCullum has played for the franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kochi Tuskers (KTK) and Gujarat Lions (GL).

He will now be coaching RCB in the IPL now and the 38-year-old has revealed why CSK is the such a successful franchise in the tournament while RCB hasn't won a single title.

Pointing out the differences between MS Dhoni-led CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB, McCullum said the Bangalore-based franchise has a lot of 'white noise' which prevents them from doing well.

McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, "One team gives selection loyalty and works on the team they have; the other chases a perfect team and doesn't have a blueprint for how they are going to play. "CSK has very little "white noise" around them. RCB have too much."

Meanwhile, former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel said that Dhoni and stability have been the two big factors that have contributed to Chennai being one of the most successful teams.

"He (Dhoni) plays a big role," Morkel told SportStar. "We all know how big Dhoni is in India. He is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game and if you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players."

Morkel retired from all forms of the game in January 2019 and is the third-highest wicket-taker for CSK with 91 scalps.

CSK are known to have had players like Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo who have been with the team for a long time along with Dhoni and for their tendency to buy experienced players who may be considered past their prime.

"It all comes from keeping your core group of players together for a long time and have the same captain, Dhoni, for all seasons except for the two years when they weren't part of the competition," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
