IPL Closing Ceremony 2022: Date and Time, Guest List, Performances, TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

The IPL closing ceremony is being held for the first time since three years and the BCCI wants to make it a grand spectacle.

Here is then details of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony.

1. Why BCCI wants IPL closing ceremony

“The BCCI has been working on the plan to have a closing ceremony this year (2022). We are discussing having a closing ceremony this year after the final match in Ahmedabad. We want to bring back the colour of IPL so you might see the closing ceremony,” said a BCCI official and later the governing confirmed other details.

2. BCCI invites EoI for closing ceremony

In the first clear indication of the BCCI’s intent to stage an IPL opening ceremony, the governing body issued an Expression of Interest form for firms who are willing to host the IPL closing ceremony.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) contained the detailed terms and conditions of the tender process, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the RFP. The cost of the RFP was a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid," the BCCI had said in a release.

3. IPL closing ceremony date

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony will be held on May 29 (Sunday) ahead of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

4. IPL closing ceremony venue

The IPL closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

5. IPL closing ceremony time

The IPL closing ceremony will start on 6.30 PM IST and will last for an hour. So, the start of IPL 2022 final has been pushed back to 8 PM IST from the original 7.30 PM IST. The Toss will be held on 7.30 PM IST.

6. Who are attending IPL closing ceremony?

The IPL closing ceremony will see a bevvy of high profile names attending the function. It includes BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and other Board officials. There will also be a few political figures in attendance. In addition that, India PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening but for a political rally, so the security will be in its peak zone.

7. Who are performing in IPL closing ceremony?

The whole IPL closing ceremony will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence as the Central Government is also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. There will be the famed Chhau dance of Jharkhand on show while Bollywood super star Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman too will enthral the audience. Additionally, performers like Urvashi Rautela too will be staging various programmes during the IPL closing ceremony.

8. Will there be crowd for IPL closing ceremony?

Yes. In fact, the IPL 2022 closing ceremony and final will be staged in front of capacity crowd i.e. 1,32000.