Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL expansion: IPL AGM likely in December

By

Bengaluru, November 14: With the rumour mills being strong about a possible ninth franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to convene its Annual General Body (AGM) in December.

The BCCI had gone to sharp extends to conduct the IPL 2020, and took it out of the country to UAE because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.

The latest grapevine is that the BCCI wants to keep the financial structure of theirs and the teams' intact and for that they need a mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 and that precisely will top the agenda of the AGM.

IPL 2021: Will there be a mega auction? BCCI has this answer

According to a report in the Times of India daily the main agenda of AGM will be to rectify the addition of new IPL franchisee and also give a go ahead for the process of tender and bidding to start.

The Times of India report further adds, that BCCI is also toying with the idea of adding two teams. If this is true than it will alter the tournament format also.

Mohanlal, Salman Khan interested in buying 9th team in IPL?

More IPL 2020 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 8,773,479 | World - 53,732,464
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More