IPL expansion: IPL AGM likely in December

The BCCI had gone to sharp extends to conduct the IPL 2020, and took it out of the country to UAE because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.

The latest grapevine is that the BCCI wants to keep the financial structure of theirs and the teams' intact and for that they need a mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 and that precisely will top the agenda of the AGM.

IPL 2021: Will there be a mega auction? BCCI has this answer

According to a report in the Times of India daily the main agenda of AGM will be to rectify the addition of new IPL franchisee and also give a go ahead for the process of tender and bidding to start.

The Times of India report further adds, that BCCI is also toying with the idea of adding two teams. If this is true than it will alter the tournament format also.

