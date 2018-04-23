IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab: Punjab score four-run win over Delhi

The Kings XI Punjab never really gained any steam in the absence of Gayle ending up with 143/8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Delhi Daredevils, a struggling outfit, should profusely thank two pacers from different hemispheres for that outstanding effort - Liam Plunkett from England and Trent Boult from New Zealand.

Plunkett (3-17 off 4 overs) and Boult (2-21 off three overs) plucked five wickets among them conceding just 38 runs off 7 overs. Massive figures in a T20 game - especially for strugglers Delhi Daredevils.

This season too, they haven't offered a different sign and if they need a good result against Kings XI, Delhi need to fire irrespective of what happened with the toss. What they require will be a collective effort against a team that is perching on the second spot on the table after some impressive outings.

In the last two seasons, the Daredevils ended their campaign at sixth position, were a place down in 2015 and finished last the year before, in 2014. The story has been similar in the ongoing edition as they struggle with fours reverses from five outings to occupy the last place.

They were done in by the versatile AB de Villiers' smashing knock last night and up next at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Daredevils will be up against the destructive Gayle, who has made a statement with two fifties and century, scoring those runs in his trademark style.

Thanks to Gayle's belligerence, Kings XI Punjab are firmly placed at the top of the order with four victories and a solitary defeat. Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi Daredevils outfit at Kotla.

Teams: Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Manjot Kalra.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.