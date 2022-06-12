IPL Media Rights Auction: Bidding for TV and Digital rights goes past INR 43000 Crore

The base price for all the packages for broadcasting set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was around 90 crore, which included TV Rights, Digital Rights, Non-Exclusive Digital (18 matches) and the Rest of the World.

The process began on Sunday (June 12) and breached the 100 crore mark on the first day of bidding which means it will go on for at least one more day.

As per reports, an intense bidding war between two parties (names not revealed) has resulted in IPL breaching a massive barrier. The non-exclusive special package (base price INR 18 crore) and the Rest of the World package (INR 3 crore) are yet to come for auction.

The total reserve price for 74 matches per year in the 2023-2027 cycle was set at Rs 32,980. But the latest development confirms that the BCCI is likely to receive near INR 45K-50K crore in the media rights.

During the IPL 2023-2027 cycle, a minimum of 410 matches are going to be held and going with the current figures of INR 100 crore per game the IPL's value is going to cross INR 41000 crore.

By the time the bidding process ended on day one, IPL is set to fetch INR 105 Crore per match.

At the end of the bidding process on Day 1, things stand at:

Package A (TV Rights): INR 23,370 Crore (57 Crore per game)

Package B (Digital): INR 19,680 Crore (48 Crore per game)

Per match price: INR 105 Crore.

Total: INR 43,050 Crore.

The BCCI fetched INR 16347.50 crore for the 2018-2022 cycle from Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.

The report further added that the bidding might also see Digital Rights closing the gap on TV rights value due to the smartphone revolution and mobile data boom in the country.

The base price for the TV Rights was fixed at INR 49 crore and INR 33 crore for Digital. The report claimed that so far, the Digital bidding value has reached INR 48 crore while the TV remains at INR 57 crore.