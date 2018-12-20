IPL: Mumbai Indians add Jayant Yadav to the squad; completes transfer from Delhi Capitals

Part of the Indian ODI and Test team, Jayant is the second addition to Mumbai Indians through the transfer process, Quinton de Kock being the first from RCB earlier.

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed satisfaction over the transfer and feels 'the squad is complete with the right balance in all aspects'.

UPDATE: Jayant Yadav will play for @mipaltan in the VIVO IPL 2019 after being traded by @DelhiCapitals.



Details: https://t.co/6pAOIFzaBN pic.twitter.com/ZA6SZvOpDM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 20, 2018

Akash said, "We were delighted to bring in Quinton in the pre auction transfer window. His multi-tasking abilities and recent exploits with the bat including player of the tournament performance at the recently concluded Mzansi Super League in South Africa has been a delight to watch and am sure he will carry the current form into the IPL season as well."

On Jayant's inclusion, Akash is of the view that the 28 year old all rounder provides the extra edge and gives Mumbai Indians the balance.

"I am delighted Jayant is now an @mipaltan. His experience and and skills with both the bat and ball adds to the MI squad tremendously and I am happy to have him join us within a few days after our successful auction”

Source: Press Release