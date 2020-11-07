IPL stars Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock in South Africa squad for home series vs England

Rabada missed South Africa's last white-ball series against India due to a groin strain.

The 25-year-old has proven his fitness by taking 25 wickets in 15 matches for DC in the IPL.

Another South African in the IPL, Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas side. MI has already qualified for the IPL final on November 10.

The three-match T20 International and three-match ODI series will take place behind closed doors at Newlands, Cape Town, and Boland Park at Paarl from November 27 to December 9.

The Proteas, who have not played international cricket since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, have called up uncapped seamer Glenton Stuurman for the first time, while Junior Dala returns from a lengthy injury absence.

Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith is delighted to see the months of hard work that was put in bearing fruit.

"I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket,” he said.

"It's been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to."

He said it was an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India.

"I’m sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own."

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne