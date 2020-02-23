Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL turned around Indian cricket, says Shahid Afridi

By Pti
Shahid Afridi

Karachi, February 23: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.

"I think the IPL turned around Indian cricket. Their new players after having played in the IPL with top foreign players and having shared the dressing room with them are ready when they come into international cricket. They are ready to cope with the pressures at this level," the former skipper said.

"I think the IPL changed their cricket and I think even our Pakistan Super League will do the same. Already we are seeing some good young players coming through the league. When you play with or against top international players before big crowds you learn to handle the pressure."

Afridi, however, did caution that the selectors should first give young players some exposure in domestic cricket before bringing them forward.

The flamboyant leg-spinner and hard-hitting batsman said he would continue to play in leagues until he is fit and able to perform.

"It is not just about your name in T20 cricket. It is about being on the field and being able to perform for your team," he added.

Afridi also believes that bilateral cricket relations with India will not resume any time soon.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue