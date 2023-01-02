Irfan Pathan concerned of Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Hardik Pandya will be stepping towards more responsibility as BCCI has decided to emphasize on youths, especially in the T20I format.

That means Pandya may well be appointed as a full-time T20 captain for India in the coming days.

But Irfan Pathan has cautioned BCCI regarding the appointment of Hardik Pandya as the permanent India captain in the shortest format of the game.

"The captaincy Hardik has done, whether it was for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL or at the start for India, I felt the communication was extremely good. He was seen as very agile," Pathan said during an interaction on Star Sports.

"When there was talk about his captaincy, I was extremely impressed with his approach but along with that India will have to keep in mind that if you are making him the long-term captain, they will have to concentrate a lot on his fitness, whether you talk about him or the team management. It will be very crucial going ahead," he added.

It appears that the Indian team management and selectors will need to be extremely cautious when placing too much strain on Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has been suffering from a long-term back issue and that can aggravate with an overdose of matches.

The Baroda-born player led Gujarat Titans to a maiden IPL win in their debut season in 2022. He also led India in 2022 against New Zealand, just after the T20 World Cup exit.