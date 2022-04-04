Is omitting Suresh a bad omen for Chennai Super Kings? IPL 2020, IPL 2022 stats reveal so!

The defending champions have been struggling right from the start of the league in the year 2020 too which was played in UAE and in both the seasons there is one more thing which is common and that is the absence of star batter, Suresh Raina.

In 2020 when the league took place in UAE Raina decided to return home due to some personal reasons just before the start of the league.

He kept himself isolated from the team for the entire season and CSK badly missed Mr IPL.

The Yellow Army failed to make it to Play-offs for the first time ever.

CSK is once again struggling and they are missing their 'Chinna Thala' badly. The CSK management released Raina for the season and did not bid for him in the auction.

The other franchises also did not show their interest in Raina and he remained unsold for the season. Now, fans are reacting and missing Suresh Raina and are comparing both seasons without the southpaw.

Suresh Raina can be seen in the commentary box these days. Even if you look at the statistics then CSK has faced 14 defeats out of 22 matches in which Raina was not a part of the Playing XI with only 8 wins with a low win percentage of 36.36.

Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76.

With three defeats in three matches Chennai is currently languishing at ninth place on the points table and they will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Jadeja falls back on MSD

Chennai Super Kings' newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja is not feeling the burden of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Jadeja said that he was mentally prepared for the captaincy role after MS Dhoni told the Indian all-rounder a 'few months ago' about his decision to give up the leadership role.

But Jadeja's stint as the captain of four-time IPL champions had been all but unforgettable as CSK for the very first time have lost the first three league matches in a season.

While replying to a question about the role of captaincy, Jadeja in the post-match press conference said: "Yeah, I have been preparing since he told me a few months ago.

“Mentally, I was prepared to lead. I don't have any pressure on me. I was just looking to back my instincts, I was thinking to go with whatever thoughts come into my mind."

Jadeja further defended his decision to field near the boundary line during a highscoring defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, last week as he pointed out that CSK 'needed a good fielder there'.

The all-rounder further added: "But we are lucky to have MS Dhoni's experience and guidance. We had his input. We don't have to look far for advice. He is a great player. We have his experience to rely on in the dressing room."

The optimistic thing for CSK is that Jadeja is not panicking after defeats as he said: "In T20 cricket, it is a matter of one match. One win can change things. It will get us the momentum.

“We are in search of that win. We need not explain anything to them. They know their duties, we are working hard towards that. We are hoping out efforts will click."