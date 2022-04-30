Is Virat Kohli Playing Today? See Who Can Replace King Kohli in RCB Playing 11

But prior to RCB’s match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 30), that question has a valid even ominous ring to it. Let’s find out why.

The RCB are now 5th on the table with 10 points and another defeat today will not do any good to their ambitions to be in the mix for the IPL 2022 playoff race.

Kohli is yet to score a 50 in the IPL 2022 and his highest is 48. The senior RCB batsman has so far made 128 runs from 9 matches at an average of 16 and his strike-rate too is an inadequate 119.

Kohli was also dismissed for two successive golden ducks in the IPL 2022, and was ousted for 9 in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. In that match, Kohli came in as opener in place of Anuj Rawat but could not exploit the fielding restrictions in the first 6 overs.

Kohli could have been dismissed for the third consecutive duck in that match against the Royals and only his good fortune saved him from that ignominy against Trent Boult.

There have been different theories about Kohli’s continued dip in the form.

Former players like Kevin Pietersen and former India head coach Ravi Shastri have opined that Kohli is “overcooked” and needs a break from the sport to regain his form and clarity of mind.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance.

“This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,” said Shastri while speaking on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel.

But other experts like former India batter Aakash Chopra believe that Kohli needs to play on and try to get out of the rut taking the bull by its horns.

“Everyone is coming up with their own theory. It’s not like Virat hasn’t been getting any rest. Obviously, he’s not gone away from the game for three to four months, but he has skipped various matches across formats in recent times.

"If he stops playing, how will he score runs? To win a battle, you have to fight it out in the middle. You have to fall, rise and run again.

“There was a six-month COVID break. Did anything change? I personally feel that he must keep playing.” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

But all those differing opinions apart, it remains a fact that Kohli needs to score runs immediately for the RCB and their progress in the IPL 2022 to a certain extent is linked to his batting form too.

The IPL is an unforgiving tournament where teams want results and even if it is someone like Kohli, a team will not be eager to carry a faltering batsman and damage their chances of getting into playoffs.

So, who can replace Kohli in the RCB 11?

1 It is tough to replace someone like Kohli. But if it comes to that stage, then the RCB can think of giving a go to Mahipal Lomror, a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and a useful left-arm spinner.

2 The RCB can also think of taking a rather drastic step like including India U19 player A Gautam, who can give the ball a whack and can chip in with left-arm spin.

Will they do it?