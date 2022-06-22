Ishan Kishan only Indian in top ten in T20I Rankings; Shakib Al Hasan closes in on Ravindra Jadeja in Tests

Kishan only Indian in top 10 in T20Is

Ishan Kishan finished the series with two half-centuries and as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41 and that form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest rankings for batters.

Meanwhile, senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik jumped a massive 108 spots to 87th on the rankings for batters.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still holds top billing on the T20 batting rankings, but Kishan is the only India player rated inside the top 10.

Yuzvendra Chahal makes gain

Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings for bowlers with the India spinner jumping three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains his position as the top-ranked T20 bowler, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (equal third) and Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (sixth) both moving up a place inside the top 10.

Shakib catches up with Jadeja

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan moved closer to reclaiming his crown as the best all-rounder in Tests by jumping up to second on the latest list of Test Player Rankings. The southpaw moved up two spots to second on the latest all-rounder rankings, with India left-hander Ravindra Jadeja the only player now in front of him.

Shakib has been in action for Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean and the 35-year-old produced an excellent performance with the bat in particular during the first Test of the two-match series.

The Bangladesh skipper top-scored in the first innings with a stylish 51 and backed that up in the second innings with an even more impressive knock of 63 that helped force West Indies to bat a second time.

If Shakib was to reclaim the top ranking for all-rounders it would cap off a massive turnaround for one of Bangladesh's greatest players of all time.

Shakib first claimed the top ranking for Test all-rounders way back in December of 2011 and has since maintained his position near the top despite some injury concerns late in his career.

He currently has a rating of 346 points, but still has a long way to go if he wants to overtake Jadeja at the head of proceedings who has an outstanding 385 rating points.

Shakib also jumped up 14 places to 32nd on the latest Test batting rankings, with the new No.1 Joe Root hanging on to the top spot following his exploits against New Zealand earlier this month.