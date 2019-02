Ishan Kishan takes BPXI to 134/5 on Day 1

Sent into bat, England Lions declared their innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs. Ankit Rajpoot did most of the damage for the Board President, returning with figures of 4/22. Sam Hain was the top scorer (40 not out) for the Lions while opener Max Holden contributed 38 runs.

Ben Duckett, who has opened for England in Tests, fell to a second-ball duck, leg-before wicket to Rajpoot. Skipper Sam Billings, who enjoyed a good run in the unofficial limited-overs series against India 'A', was also dismissed for a duck.

In reply, BP XI was in trouble at 7 for 2, losing Dhruv Shorey (5) and Ricky Bhui (0) before Akshath Reddy (14) and Siddhesh Lad (27) steadied the ship with a 35-run partnership.

Kishan then took over and stitched useful partnerships with Lad and Priyam Garg (26, 25 balls).

Brief scores: England Lions 145 for 6 in 60 overs (Sam Hain 40 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 20) vs Board President XI 134 for 5 in 30 overs (Ishan Kishan 40 batting).