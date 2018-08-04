Ishant Sharma credits Sussex stint for success

Ishant played four matches for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two earlier this year, scalping an impressive 15 wickets and even scoring a half-century.

Ishant (5/51) registered his second five-wicket haul on English soil to help India bowl out the hosts for 180 in the second innings, leaving the visitors to chase a 194-run target to win.

"Playing county cricket has helped me a lot. I was disappointed a bit (on missing out IPL) but I figured whatever happens it's for your good. It was a good experience and I enjoyed it a lot. I played for Sussex and bowling with Duke's ball was good," said Ishant.

"The good thing was I had overs behind me. I played four matches for Sussex, and a few One-Day matches too, but I bowled nearly 250 overs in that.

"It feels nice to represent your country, come abroad and take five wickets in an innings, especially the second one. I bowl hard but my wickets' column doesn't (always) become bigger. It feels nice to work hard as a bowler," he added.

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 110/5, need 84 runs to win the 1st Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bZ58dvJ5hm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2018

Ishant bowled a sensational spell in the post lunch session and destroyed the English middle order. He changed angles to come round the wicket and most of the English left-handed batsmen found it difficult to handle his swing.

Asked about the ploy, Ishant said it was a pre-meditated plan. "In the first innings, we wanted to take the ball away from the left-handers. I started over the stumps but when the ball started to do things I came around.

"Bowling coach told me to come around the stumps straightway. It becomes a difficult angle for the batsmen. When I start to swing the ball, it becomes very difficult for the left-handers," he said.

For most of his career, Ishant has been labelled as a "defensive bowler", but the experienced campaigner begs to differ. "I don't know where the label (of being a defensive bowler) came from. I try to bowl depending on the situation. I just go with my gut feel and situation of the game," he said.

Fantastic effort by @ImIshant. Brought back memories from the game at Lord’s in 2014. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k2dk1v0htu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2018

"At times you have to bowl defensively and at times you have to bowl attackingly. It depends on the situation, how you will deal with it, and I try to adapt to situation and bowl accordingly," Ishant added.

India finished day three at 110 for 5, still needing 84 runs for victory. Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 43 in the company of Dinesh Karthik (18).

Even though the visitors find themselves in a precarious spot, Ishant is confident of India's win with Kohli still there at the crease.

"He (Kohli) is someone who always gives you positive energy and that is a big thing as captain. He always wants to do something special for Team India and everybody knows how professional he is," he said.

"It gives us a lot of confidence because Virat has scored 150-odd in the last innings. DK got out cheaply in the first innings, but you can see that he has positive intent," Ishant said.