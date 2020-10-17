Cricket
It blows my mind how AB de Villiers remains so calm: Chris Morris

By
AB de Villiers hammered a 22-ball 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 7-wicket win

Dubai, October 17: Chris Morris led the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack with a four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 17). Till the penultimate over of the match, it seemed that Morris could be the lone star for RCB on the day.

But his South African mate AB de Villiers ensured that the whole world would be talking about him with a 22-ball 55, cornerstone of RCB's 7-wicket win.

"I told a few of the Rajasthan boys, I know you lost but sometimes it doesn't matter which side you're on, you can only go wow when AB is batting. It still blows my mind how AB is so calm and hits it so far," said Morris in the post-match presentation.

However, Morris admitted that the RCB bowling could have been a tad tighter. "I think we bowled as well as we could have. I think we might have given a bit too many extras today. A bit of street smarts at the end might have made a difference but it was a good wicket, we'll take the win and run with it. I think the wickets are getting a bit tired and bit slow. Like I said, just being a bit street smart with slower balls, yorkers and that sort of stuff," said Morris.

Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
