Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

It's a shame that senior players did not appear for West Indies: Carl Hooper

By
Former West Indian all rounder Carl Hooper blasted senior players like Chris Gayle for skipping the series against India
Former West Indian all rounder Carl Hooper blasted senior players like Chris Gayle for skipping the series against India

Kolkata, November 6: Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper slammed the senior players of the side who do not make themselves available for the national team, saying it's a "shame".

The likes of Chris Gayle declined to make himself available for selection ahead of the ODI series while dashing opener Evin Lewis cited personal reasons for not being part of the team.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were ruled out due to injury with the latter initially being part of the T20I squad only to pull out late on the eve of the opener at the Eden Gardens.

"It's a shame that some players are not interested in playing for the West Indies. I don't know why they are not interested to play for the team, but it's clear that they are not interested," said Hooper. The tourists had also lost the Test series 2-0 and the one-dayers 3-1.

"This is a young squad and these players need time. Had the senior players been here, it would not have been this easy for India," he added.

He further said: "In the final of ICC World Cup Qualifier, we lost the match against Afghanistan. If we had the full strength, we could have won." According to Hooper, consistency is the main problem of the current Windies team. "Some days we are playing well, some days we are not performing according to the situation. We need to be consistent," Hooper opined.

Hopper signed off by saying that there is no dearth of talent in the Caribbean, but they need to be nurtured well. "We have the talent, but they need to be nurtured well. Cricket West Indies needs to adopt good policies. If you look at Shai Hope, he has the talent, but somehow he is not suited for T20 cricket."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue