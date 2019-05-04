IPL 2019: MI vs KKR preview, Where to watch, live streaming: It's do or die for Kolkata against Mumbai

Gill on song
Gill's confidence would have boosted after his back-to-back half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (at home) and Kings Xi Punjab.
His unbeaten 65 off 49 balls steered KKR to a seven-wicket victory against KXIP in Mohali on Friday.
Russell mania!
If the likes of seasoned Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and leggie Rahul Chahar have to be taken to task, then KKR batsman will have to put up a special show.
Russell, who has been consistently delivering for his team, will have to showcase his prowess and mettle once again.
Hurricane Hardik
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the play-offs will eye revenge after KKR after they had suffered a 34-run defeat in Kolkata in a high-scoring thriller despite Hardik Pandya's breath-taking 91 off 34 balls.
Also the result of the match which finalise on which position Mumbai finish and who will be their opponent in the play-offs.
De Kock dazzles
For the hosts, apart from Hardik (380 runs from 13 matches), South African Quinton de Kock (462 from 13) has been among the runs. But others including Rohit Sharma (331 runs from 12), Suryakumar Yadav (292 runs from 13), Krunal Pandya ( 176 runs from 13) and Kieron Pollard (240 runs from 13) need to shoulder responsibility.
However an area of concern for head-coach Mahela Jayawardene would be the frequent middle-order collapse and he would like to strengthen before the knockouts.