It was long overdue: Gautam Gambhir elated with Sanju Samson's inclusion in India squad

Gambhir has been advocating for the talented Kerala cricketer's inclusion in the Indian team for a long time. The series against Bangladesh starts November 3.

Read in Telugu

"This is well & truly through the gap by @IamSanjuSamson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20 squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head...go Sanju grab ur moment, long overdue," Gambhir tweeted.

MS Dhoni era coming to an end: These five youngsters offer India option

Samson played his sole match for India -- a T20 -- in July 2015 when a second-string team toured Zimbabwe. He was 19 then. Since that high, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been dropped from the Kerala team on disciplinary grounds.

Sanju Samson says he has learned a lot from failures

He has not been consistent enough, has had fitness issues but every now and then, he came up with innings befitting his rich batting talent. One such knock happened earlier this month -- an unbeaten 212 -- the highest individual score in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, which eventually paved the way for his return in the national side.

"It has been a roller-coaster ride for me. If you have a very safe and easy career there are very fewer things you will learn. I have learnt a lot in the last four to five years. If you have failed a lot of times then you know how to rise up and how to succeed. I have failed a lot of times in my life so I know how to stand up and perform. That has been a blessing," Samson told PTI.

With Kohli getting rest during the T20Is against Bangladesh, the spot opened up in Indian middle-order and Sanju's recent good form helped his cause. He had made a record-breaking double hundred against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also had a blistering 91 for India A against South Africa A in a practice game at Thiruvananthapuram.