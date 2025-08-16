Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Jacob Bethell to Lead England in T20I Series Against Ireland, Becomes Youngest-Ever Skipper Across Formats By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 8:25 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

England have handed the captaincy reins to 21-year-old Jacob Bethell for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, making him the youngest captain in the country's history across all formats.

The left-handed all-rounder breaks a record that had stood for more than 130 years, previously held by Monty Bowden, who led England at the age of 23 during a Test against South Africa in 1889.

Bethell's elevation comes in the absence of regular limited-overs captain Harry Brook, who will be leading England in both ODIs and T20Is against South Africa earlier in September. With that assignment wrapping up just before the Ireland tour, the selectors have decided to give Bethell the chance to take charge. The Ireland matches are scheduled at Malahide on September 17, 19, and 21.

The month will be a busy one for England, with South Africa's ODI series set from September 2-7 followed by three T20Is between September 10-14.

For Bethell, the captaincy caps a rapid rise at the international level. Having only debuted for England across formats in 2024, he now finds himself leading a side that includes some of the most experienced names in the squad, such as former skipper Jos Buttler.

England men's selector Luke Wright praised Bethell's leadership abilities, saying the series will provide him a valuable platform to showcase his qualities as a leader on the international stage.

Alongside the captaincy announcement, England have named their squads for the month. Fast bowler Sonny Baker has received his first senior call-up and is part of the setup for the South Africa T20Is. Brydon Carse, who skipped The Hundred to manage his workload, returns to bolster the pace department alongside Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, and Baker. Archer, notably, featured in England's recent Test series against India, marking his comeback to red-ball cricket.

Another exciting inclusion is teenage all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who continues to earn selections across formats thanks to his promising displays with both bat and ball.

Bethell's appointment represents not only a significant personal milestone but also an eye-catching moment in English cricket history.