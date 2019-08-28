Cricket
Jalaj Saxena enters a club of rare record holders

Bengaluru, August 28: Jalaj Saxena entered an elite club of all-rounders, completing 6000 runs and 300 wickets in first-class cricket. The all-rounder who is appearing for Kerala in domestic cricket achieved the feat while turning out for India Blue in the Duleep Trophy. The 32-year-old Saxena is the 19th player in the list of all-rounders but he is the only uncapped player to achieve the record.

1. The Saxena records

Jalaj Saxena began his career with Madhya Pradesh and then shifted to Kerala for better opportunities. He has seldom disappointed for his adopted side over the last couple of seasons, scoring runs and taking wickets with his off-spin. At present, Saxena has 6044 runs and 305 wickets from 113 first-class games.

2. Saxena elated

"I knew I completed 300 wickets but I did not know that I am the only uncapped player among the legends. I feel honoured to learn that I am in the same list with Polly Umrigar, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev etc," he was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

3. The long wait

Despite being among runs and wickets regularly for Kerala over the years, Saxena has failed to get look in into the Indian cricket team. Delhi Capitals had bought him ahead of the IPL 2019 but he has not got a game yet. Saxena though opined that he is quite happy at the Delhi set up with coach Ricky Ponting leading the preparations. But Saxena has got a couple of chances with India A. And the all-rounder is ready to plough his days in domestic cricket till his turn comes a day.

4. The other members in 6000/300 Club

It is a mighty list with the marquee names of Indian cricket finding a place. Check out. Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Manoj Prabhakar, Madan Lal, Sanjay Bangar, Sairaj Bahutule, S Abid Ali, S Venkataraghavan, Salim Durani, ML Jaisimha, Chandu Sarwate, Polly Umrigar, Bapu Nadkarni, Chandu Borde, CK Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare, Vinoo Mankad.

