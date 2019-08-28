Jalaj Saxena enters a club of rare record holders

1. The Saxena records

Jalaj Saxena began his career with Madhya Pradesh and then shifted to Kerala for better opportunities. He has seldom disappointed for his adopted side over the last couple of seasons, scoring runs and taking wickets with his off-spin. At present, Saxena has 6044 runs and 305 wickets from 113 first-class games.

2. Saxena elated

"I knew I completed 300 wickets but I did not know that I am the only uncapped player among the legends. I feel honoured to learn that I am in the same list with Polly Umrigar, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev etc," he was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

3. The long wait

Despite being among runs and wickets regularly for Kerala over the years, Saxena has failed to get look in into the Indian cricket team. Delhi Capitals had bought him ahead of the IPL 2019 but he has not got a game yet. Saxena though opined that he is quite happy at the Delhi set up with coach Ricky Ponting leading the preparations. But Saxena has got a couple of chances with India A. And the all-rounder is ready to plough his days in domestic cricket till his turn comes a day.

4. The other members in 6000/300 Club

It is a mighty list with the marquee names of Indian cricket finding a place. Check out. Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Manoj Prabhakar, Madan Lal, Sanjay Bangar, Sairaj Bahutule, S Abid Ali, S Venkataraghavan, Salim Durani, ML Jaisimha, Chandu Sarwate, Polly Umrigar, Bapu Nadkarni, Chandu Borde, CK Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare, Vinoo Mankad.