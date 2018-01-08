James Vince handed England reprieve with T20 call-up

London, January 8: James Vince will get a shot at redemption following his Ashes nightmare after being named in England's Twenty20 squad for the tri-nation series with Australia and New Zealand.

Having made an encouraging 83 in the opening Test of the series in Brisbane, Vince has struggled at three and has often been dismissed chasing deliveries outside off stump.

Vince was singled out for criticism by assistant coach Paul Farbrace after another soft dismissal on day four of the final Test in Sydney, the 26-year-old finishing the series with 242 runs at 26.88.

He will not be involved in England's one-day matches against Steve Smith's side, but will get a chance to impress when the T20 competition comes around, despite only playing five times for England in the shortest format.

Vince is joined the squad by Ben Stokes, although the all-rounder was also named in the tourists' Test and ODI squads before being withdrawn as he continues to await developments regarding the incident in Bristol that saw him miss the Ashes.

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have both been rested, with their places taken by Vince and Sam Billings – the latter currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

Official: We have named our squad for the IT20 Tri-series against Australia and New Zealand. https://t.co/Wz94PKJ5HN pic.twitter.com/GBQkr4vLGx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2018

Chairman of selectors James Whitaker said: "The IT20 Tri-Series will be very competitive against quality opposition in Australia and New Zealand.

"Our limited overs cricket has been progressing nicely across both formats so this tournament will be another indicator on where we are heading as a team over the long-term. Our aim is to become the best T20 side in the world and a strong performance in this series will give us the chance to progress up the team rankings.

"We felt with that it was important for Dawid Malan and Joe Root, who have had an intense period of Test cricket over the past few months, to play in the series and continue to develop their T20 experience and skills."

The T20 series begins on February 10 when England play Australia in Hobart.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Source: OPTA