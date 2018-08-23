Cricket

James Vince returns to England squad for the fourth Test against India

James Vince returns to the England Test for the first time since this April
London, August 23: England National Cricket Selectors have named a 14-man squad for the fourth Test match against India at Ageas Bowl starting on Thursday (August 30).

Hampshire batsman James Vince has been added to the squad. The 27-year-old right-hander last played for England in Christchurch in April against New Zealand, has been in excellent form in the County Championship. The Hampshire captain averages 56 in Division One this summer and made scores of 74 and 147 for his county in their win against Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl this week.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said:
"The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad. James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow's fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match.

"James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46, including 74 and 147 this week - runs that shaped Hampshire's win against Nottinghamshire. James' match winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London One-Day Cup earlier this summer.

"Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads. But the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of championship matches. He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler."

Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
