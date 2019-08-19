Jammu & Kashmir to withdraw from Vizzy Trophy after failing to contact players

JKCA CEO SAH Bukhari said the association has not received any information from the office of Governor Satya Pal Mallik. But he added that they have no information either also about any talk between Mallik and chief selector MSK Prasad over the security arrangements.

"It's unlikely we will be going to play Vizzy Trophy. The situation is improving, but the biggest obstacle has been communication with our players. We have cellphone numbers of all our players in our association office, but they have not given any landline numbers. In today's time, people don't use landline and rely on cellphone. We have managed to speak to a few players but couldn't speak to those who are in the Valley as their mobile phones aren't working. We don't know where Parvez Rasool (J&K captain) is," Bukhari said as per a report in Indian Express.

The Valley has remained shut since the abrogation of Article 370 and the mobile and internet connection have been sparse. Bukhari said the association also did not reach out to the players physically. "We didn't because if we sent our car to search for our players, we don't know what is happening in their villages. We don't want to take that risk. As this is just a local tournament and not a BCCI tournament, we thought its better not play this season."

Andhra waited till August 17 for JKCA's participation but decided to move on since the association couldn't trace their players. Some days back, Prasad had written to the J&K Governor seeking help from him for the state team to play in the tournament.