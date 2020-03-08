Janneman Malan added to South Africa ODI squad for India series

Malan will be part of a 16-man squad which will depart for India from Johannesburg on Sunday (March 8).

"Proteas opening batsman, Janneman Malan has been included into the team's ODI tour to India. They will now travel with a 16-man squad for the three-match series taking place in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata," Cricket South Africa said.

"The team departs for India tomorrow (Sunday, March 8) morning," it added.

The series begins in Dharamshala on Thursday (March 12), followed by matches in Luncknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

The 23-year-old was not included in the squad which was announced last Monday (March 2) after being dismissed first ball on his ODI debut against Australia.

He made a strong case for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (March 4).

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.