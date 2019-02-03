Cricket

Windies series win was for Joseph's mother - Holder

By Opta
Alzarri Joseph played the 3rd of the second Test against England immediately after the death of his mother

Antigua, February 3: Jason Holder said West Indies were determined to seal a Test series win over England for Alzarri Joseph's mother, who died before play got under way on Saturday.

Windies paceman Joseph showed incredible character to play in Antigua on day three a matter of hours after losing his mother, Sharon.

The quick took two wickets as brittle England were skittled out for only 132, with Kemar Roach and Jason Holder taking four wickets apiece at North Sound after Darren Bravo had scored the slowest half-century by a West Indies batsman to secure a first-innings lead of 119.

West Indies needed only 14 to regain the Wisden Trophy for the first time in almost a decade with a match to spare and John Campbell smashed James Anderson for six to seal a 10-wicket thrashing.

Holder, who led his side brilliantly once again, was full of praise for Joseph, who was given a great support from the crowd and applause from the England players so soon after receiving such devastating news.

The skipper said: "It's difficult to describe , we tried to push on this morning. Alzarri's mum passed away, so we rallied around each other, we wanted to do it for her.

"For Alzarri to be involved, credit to him and his family."

The all-rounder savoured the moment after so many difficult days for the Windies.

"We're hungry for success, we've been together for the last year-and-a-half, two years, credit to the boys for sticking to the task." he added.

"We fought back after the tour of Bangladesh, got some honesty in the dressing room, credit to the individuals in the dressing room and the management team as well."

