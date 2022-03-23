Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jason Roy fined GBP 2500, banned for two England matches; ECB withholds the reason

By
Jason Roy
Jason Roy

London, March 23: England opener Jason Roy has been fined 2,500 pounds and handed a suspended two-match ban from international cricket, ECB announced.

Roy's ban is for the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but has been "suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour".

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the sanctions in a statement late on Tuesday (March 22) but did not disclose the reasons behind the hearing and penalties.

The ECB statement said, "A disciplinary panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3."

The 31-year-old is a white-ball specialist who has averaged 40.19 in 98 ODIs batting at the top of the order.

Roy last played for England in the T20I series against the West Indies in January and will hope to be selected for the ODI series against the Netherlands in June this year. Roy was picked up by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2021 auction but withdrew later citing personal reasons.

Comments

MORE JASON ROY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ash Barty announces shock retirement
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 1 March 26 2022, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Kolkata
Predict Now
Read more about: jason roy england ecb cricket
Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments