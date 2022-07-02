Jasprit Bumrah breaks Lara's record, hammers Broad for 35 runs in an over -- List of most expensive overs

Bumrah beat the record jointly held by West Indian legend Brian Lara, George Bailey of Australia and South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, all of them scored 28 runs.

Bumrah beat that mark quite comfortably with 35 runs, 29 runs to him, with a sequence of 4, 5W, 7NB, 4, 4, 4, 6 (29 runs for the batsman after deducting 5 wides and 1 exrtra run for no-ball) as the newly-appointed Indian captain shattered a world record with ease.

This time too Stuart Broad was at the receving end of an Indian batter's fury as Yuvraj Singh had hammered him for 6 successive sixes in the T20 World Cup 2007 at Durban.

However, this time Bumrah's fireworks helped India to race past the 400-run mark in the Birmingham Test and to a healthy position. India were reduced to 98 for 5 on the first day of the match but that looks at a distance now.

Bumrah's blows had also sullied a personally sweet morning for Broad as he had completed 550 Test wickets when he dismissed Mohammed Shami.

Most expensive overs in Test cricket (Before Broad's over)

Runs Player Bowler Match Venue Year 28 B Lara (466444) R Peterson West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 2003 28 G Bailey (462466) J Anderson Australia v England Perth 2013 28 K Maharaj (44466b4) J Root South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 2019 27 Shahid Afridi (666621) Harbhajan Singh Pakistan v India Lahore 2005 26 C McMillan (444464) Younis Khan New Zealand v Pakistan Hamilton 2000 26 B Lara (406664) Danish Kaneria West Indies v Pakistan Multan 2006 26 M Johnson (446066) P Harris Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2008 26 B McCullum (466046) S Lakmal New Zealand v Sri Lanka Christchurch 2014 26 H Pandya (446660) P Pushpakumara India v Sri Lanka Pallekele 2017 25 A Roberts (46266L) I Botham West Indies v England Port-of-Spain 1980 25 B Sutcliffe (66061) & RW Blair(600) HJ Tayfield New Zealand v South Africa Johannesburg 1953 25 N Astle (666L0) & CL Cairns (41) A Caddick New Zealand v England Christchurch 2001 25 R Sarwan (44444nb40) M Patel West Indies v India Basseterre 2006 25 AB de Villiers (66661w) A McDonald South Africa v Australia Cape Town 2008 25 R Taylor (.nb41666) & JS Patel (1) N Hauritz New Zealand v Australia Hamilton 2009