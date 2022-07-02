Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah breaks Lara's record, hammers Broad for 35 runs in an over -- List of most expensive overs

Birmingham, July 2: Jasprit Bumrah created a world record for scoring the most runs in an over when he hammered Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over on the second day of the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 2).

Bumrah beat the record jointly held by West Indian legend Brian Lara, George Bailey of Australia and South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, all of them scored 28 runs.

Bumrah beat that mark quite comfortably with 35 runs, 29 runs to him, with a sequence of 4, 5W, 7NB, 4, 4, 4, 6 (29 runs for the batsman after deducting 5 wides and 1 exrtra run for no-ball) as the newly-appointed Indian captain shattered a world record with ease.

This time too Stuart Broad was at the receving end of an Indian batter's fury as Yuvraj Singh had hammered him for 6 successive sixes in the T20 World Cup 2007 at Durban.

However, this time Bumrah's fireworks helped India to race past the 400-run mark in the Birmingham Test and to a healthy position. India were reduced to 98 for 5 on the first day of the match but that looks at a distance now.

Bumrah's blows had also sullied a personally sweet morning for Broad as he had completed 550 Test wickets when he dismissed Mohammed Shami.

Most expensive overs in Test cricket (Before Broad's over)

Runs

Player

Bowler

Match

Venue

Year

28

B Lara (466444)

R Peterson

West Indies v South Africa

Johannesburg

2003

28

G Bailey (462466)

J Anderson

Australia v England

Perth

2013

28

K Maharaj (44466b4)

J Root

South Africa v England

Port Elizabeth

2019

27

Shahid Afridi (666621)

Harbhajan Singh

Pakistan v India

Lahore

2005

26

C McMillan (444464)

Younis Khan

New Zealand v Pakistan

Hamilton

2000

26

B Lara (406664)

Danish Kaneria

West Indies v Pakistan

Multan

2006

26

M Johnson (446066)

P Harris

Australia v South Africa

Johannesburg

2008

26

B McCullum (466046)

S Lakmal

New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Christchurch

2014

26

H Pandya (446660)

P Pushpakumara

India v Sri Lanka

Pallekele

2017

25

A Roberts (46266L)

I Botham

West Indies v England

Port-of-Spain

1980

25

B Sutcliffe (66061) & RW Blair(600)

HJ Tayfield

New Zealand v South Africa

Johannesburg

1953

25

N Astle (666L0) & CL Cairns (41)

A Caddick

New Zealand v England

Christchurch

2001

25

R Sarwan (44444nb40)

M Patel

West Indies v India

Basseterre

2006

25

AB de Villiers (66661w)

A McDonald

South Africa v Australia

Cape Town

2008

25

R Taylor (.nb41666) & JS Patel (1)

N Hauritz

New Zealand v Australia

Hamilton

2009
Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
