Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jasprit Bumrah now will have to be extra aggressive to get wickets: Zaheer Khan

By
Jasprit Bumrah now will have to be extra aggressive to get wickets: Zaheer Khan
Jasprit Bumrah now will have to be extra aggressive to get wickets: Zaheer Khan

New Delhi, February 13: Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan said Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless in the three ODIs against New Zealand, needs to be "extra aggressive" in his bid to take wickets as batsmen now look to adopt a defensive approach against him.

"When you build a reputation like how Jasprit Bumrah has built now over the years, you will have to fight this," Zaheer told Cricbuzz. "Bumrah is in a phase where teams are saying 'even if we get thirty five runs we are happy with that as long as we are not giving him wickets because then we can attack the other bowlers'."

Bumrah was far from his best as despite playing in all the three games against the Black Caps, he was unable to make any impact and returned wicketless while going for a total of 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled. In the ICC rankings, he has been replaced by New Zealand's Trent Boult at the numero uno spot after the just concluded series.

"That is something which Bumrah will have to understand that he has to be extra aggressive in terms of looking to get those wickets because he knows the batsmen are going to be defensive.

"So, he has to find that way of going for wickets rather than hoping that the batsmen will make a mistake because batsmen are taking a very conservative approach and making sure that his wicket-taking column is not getting filled.

"It's a good sign that other batsmen are giving him that respect so it's Bumrah's call to now basically make them play. He has to make the play now rather than batsman playing him out," Zaheer added.

Bumrah will now look to do his best in the two-Test series against the Black Caps which begins February 21 in Wellington.

More JASPRIT BUMRAH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Liverpool to sign Sancho?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue