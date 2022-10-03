Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022; India to name replacement soon

India will depart for Australia on October 6, and they will play their first match against Pakistan at Melbourne on October 23.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” a media release from the BCCI stated on Monday (October 4).

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Mohammad Siraj was drafted in as a replacement of Bumrah for the series against South Africa.

For the T20 World Cup, India have time till October 15 to make changes in the squad without ICC permission and post that date it will require ICC tournament committee’s permission to add a member to the squad.

“The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon,” the statement added.

Earlier, India had lost the services of Ravindra Jadeja for the big event as the all-rounder was not even picked in the 15-man squad after he was ruled out with a knee injury.

However, India have another injury worry as Deepak Hooda too is recuperating from a niggle and the mandarins will be watching him too closely.

As for Bumrah’s replacement, as things stand now, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is the frontrunner to join the squad. Shami is already in the reserve players list and will be travelling to Australia with the team.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.