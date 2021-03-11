Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan marriage: Did Suryakumar know about India cricketer dating Miss India finalist?

Mumbai, March 11: While fans are excited about the news of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah getting married to Star Sports anchor and presenter Sanjana Ganesan, they are also wondering about how the two of them met and got close to each other.

As the two were never spotted together at public places, the fans couldn't stop wondering how the two kept their relationship hidden from everyone. Not much is known about how the two met and came close but if they are going to become life partners then certainly the duo must have met on the cricket field during Team India's international match, or pre/post-match presentations.

The two could have also come closer during the time of the IPL or during the BCCI events in which Sanjana has been seen as an anchor. The fact that neither the actor nor the cricketer has come up with an explanation about the wedding rumours.

However, a Twitter conversation between Sanjana Ganesan and Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav from last year is hinting that Bumrah's teammate from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise knew about the two dating each other.

Sanjana's tweet ahead of IPL 2020 is garnering attention In an old tweet from September last year, just ahead of the IPL 2020, Sanjana posted an image of herself posing for a picture standing in front of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The Pune-based sports presenter expressed her excitement as the domestic T20 league was about to be staged in the UAE. IPL 2020 was organised in the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. What was the tweet? After getting postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown imposed in the month of March last year, the IPL 2020 was finally held between September and November. Sanjana - who is part of the Star Sports presenters' panel - was in the UAE for the same and tweeted, "All smiles because it begins in TWO DAYS FROM NOWW." Surya's response to Sanjana Responding to Sanjana's tweet, Suryakumar asked which team is she supporting in the IPL 2020 and the sports presenter came up with a witty response. Sanjana replied to Suryakumar and wrote, "Cricket Ki Taraf Se (I am supporting Cricket)." This conversation between Sanjana and Suryakumar hints that some of Bumrah's teammates knew what was brewing between the two and Surya was apparently trying to pull the anchor's leg. Bumrah to get married on March 14-15 As per reports, the 27-year-old speedster - who took a break from international duties citing personal reasons - is getting married to Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 14-15. 28-year-old Sanjana has been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled 'Knights Club'. Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and the Maharashtra girl also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter. Due to that, the term 'Mumbai Knight Riders' started trending on social media.