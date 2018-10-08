Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli keep their top slot in ICC ODI rankings

Bumrah maintained his top spot with 797 ranking points, nine points ahead of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (788). India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is third with even 700 on the list.

Kohli is on top of batsmen's chart with 884 points. South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have advanced within the top-10 of the after their side's 3-0 home series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Rabada, who is also ranked second in Tests, has moved up three spots to take sixth position after grabbing five wickets in two matches, while formerly top-ranked leg-spinner Tahir's player of the series effort of 10 wickets, which included a hat-trick in the second ODI, has seen him progress three places to seventh position.

South Africa fast bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have also made significant gains in a series dominated by their team, who won the three matches by margins of by five wickets, 140 runs and four wickets.

Phehlukwayo has moved up nine slots to 35th position with five wickets in the series and Ngidi has gained 19 places to reach a career-best 60th position with four wickets in two matches. Aiden Markram (up 14 places to a career-best 115th) and Heinrich Klaasen (up 47 places to a career-high 118th) have moved up in the list for batsmen.

For Zimbabwe, Hamilton Masakadza (up three places to 64th) and Sean Williams (up eight places to 78th) are the main gainers among batsmen while Tendai Chetara (up six places to 45th) has progressed in the list for bowlers.

South Africa's facile win did not impact the ICC ODI Team Rankings as both teams remained on their pre-series points tally - the home side in fourth position on 110 points and Zimbabwe in 11th position on 53 points.

