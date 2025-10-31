FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Cricket Jemimah Rodrigues Controversy: When Mumbai Gymkhana cancelled her Membership for her Father, Trolled for Music! By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall in a magnificent fashion as she propelled India to their third final of the Women's World Cup, with a victory over Australia.

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 in Navi Mumbai, as India chased down the highest-ever total in a knockout match in the history of the World Cup.

Jemimah was extremely emotional on the night, as she broke down after the match. The player thanked her parents, the almighty and spoke about 'crying every day' as she had a topsy-turvy period coming into the match.

"I want to thank Jesus, I could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad, coach, and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still hasn't sunk in," she said.

"I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and kept talking to myself. Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there, and He fought for me," she added.

Jemimah Rodrigues Controversy

Jemimah has endured a lot of off-field issues in the past 12 months. From being axed from the Indian team to struggle with personal distress, she has gone through some turmoil.

Mumbai Gymkhana Incident

One of the most discussed controversies surrounding Jemimah Rodrigues occurred in October 2024, when Mumbai's elite Khar Gymkhana revoked her honorary membership. The issue arose because her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly used her membership privileges to book club premises repeatedly for religious gatherings linked to Christian evangelical activities by Brother Manuel Ministries, which some members claimed involved religious conversions - activities prohibited by the club's rules.

This caused dissatisfaction among club members, leading to her membership termination during the gymkhana's Annual General Meeting. Jemimah's father denied allegations of religious conversions and insisted that gatherings were prayer meetings conducted with full adherence to the club's procedures. Despite this controversy, Jemimah's knock against Australia is an ointment to her pains.

Trolled for Music

Jemimah Rodrigues has been trolled repeatedly on social media for her music. She has a knack for singing and guitar, which has been previously ridiculed. The India women star has performed brilliantly in the World Cup, with befitting replies to the critics, who perhaps stooped too much outside the domain of cricket.