Jhye Richardson ruled out of World Cup

By Opta
Australia paceman Jhye Richardson suffers shoulder injury
Sydney, May 8: Australia paceman Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup due to a shoulder injury.

Richardson, 22, suffered a dislocated shoulder during Australia's one-day international series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in March.

Australia have decided Jhye Richardson will not be ready for the tournament, which begins on May 30, and called up Kane Richardson as his replacement.

"This is obviously very disappointing news for the team and for Jhye, who has been exceptional throughout his rehabilitation process," Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After his most recent assessment and attempting to bowl in the nets, it was clear that Jhye was not progressing as fast as required and therefore, in consultation with selectors, we made the decision to withdraw him from the squad.

"Jhye will continue with his rehabilitation and we will look to resume bowling in the coming weeks. At this stage we are still hopeful that he could be available for the Australia A tour of England."

Australia are continuing preparations with a second warm-up game against a New Zealand XI on Wednesday.

David Warner – back in Australia colours after his ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal – returned to the opening spot and fell for a duck.

Australia begin their Cricket World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
