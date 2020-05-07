Cricket
Joe Burns eagerly awaits series against India for a career boost

By
Joe Burns eagerly awaits series against India for a career boost

Melbourne, May 7: Australia opener Joe Burns is eyeing the Tests against India should they take place later this year, to stabilise his stop-start international career, saying "you want to play in and do well in" this kind of series.

India is scheduled to play four Tests in Australia in December-January, a series which is currently in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 2.5 lakh lives across the world.

"They are obviously a world-class team. I think the two teams going at each other will be very exciting to watch and players playing against each other as well," Burns told reporters in a video conference on Thursday (May 7).

"You look at the world ranking, they were number one and now we have got to number one, so I know that series will be anticipated by everyone and as a player this is a sort of series you want to play in and do well in," he said.

With the coronavirus also threatening the ICC T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia is under financial stress and has gone on a cost-cutting drive, which included standing down 80 per cent of its staff at 20 per cent salary. There are also speculations that the Sheffield Shield for 2020-21 would be curtailed to cut costs. Burns, however, hoped it won't be tinkered with.

"I love the fact we have a really strong first-class system. The 10 games, where you play everyone twice," Burns, who was struck down by a fatigue illness after an indifferent season, said.

"It leads to world-class players coming into Test teams. You don't want to see that get changed. Obviously, it is unique circumstances at the moment and there's a lot of things to work through ... the players' association is consulted on those things," the opener signed off.

Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
