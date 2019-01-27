Cricket

Joe Root urges 'hurting' England to learn from Barbados battering

By Opta
England skipper Joe Root
England skipper Joe Root

Brigetown, January 27: Joe Root has urged "hurting" England to learn harsh lessons from a chastening 381-run thrashing to West Indies in the first Test at the Kensington Oval.

Roston Chase claimed the Windies' sixth-best figures in the longest format on day four, the spinner taking 8-60 as England collapsed from 134-1 to 246 all out in Barbados on Saturday (January 26).

Rory Burns made his highest Test score of 84 before the tourists folded in meek fashion, having been skittled out for an embarrassing 77 in the first innings.

1
44296

England captain Root has challenged his side to show what they are made of after they were totally outplayed in the first of three Tests in the Caribbean.

"At no point will we underestimate these guys; we haven't so far. It just shows how difficult it is to win away from home." said the skipper - who made just 22 in the second innings.

"There are some guys that are hurting. It's about picking ourselves up very quickly. We've got to learn very quickly.

"It doesn't make us a bad side overnight. We've done some very good things this winter. That has to stay with us - and take the belief and fight that we showed in the field. It will show a strength of character to come back from that."

Root was impressed with an assured knock from Burns at the top of the order, but said England's performance was simply unacceptable.

"The guys worked extra hard up front, and Rory's innings in particular was what it was all about - he got stuck in. To do that under pressure against a side desperate to win and coming at you as hard as they were... he showed he is a Test player," he added.

"A number of guys who made starts and didn't go on. It is frustrating. It's very difficult to explain and very difficult to take. That's not a good enough performance at this level."

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
