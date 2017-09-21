Joe Root rubbishes burn out talk before Ashes

London, September 21: England captain Joe Root said he has no fears of burnout ahead of this winter's Ashes tour of Australia and is planning to play in all five matches of the current one-day series against West Indies.

Root, England's Test captain, has played 39 of a possible 42 days of international cricket so far this summer, missing only a three-match T20 series against South Africa in June, reports the Independent.

The 26-year-old, who scored 54 during England's opening ODI win against the Windies at Old Trafford, said: "I feel good. We had a chat before the series and I was asked if I felt like I can play.

"Every time I feel fit and I can deliverer at my best I'll go out and play for England. I love the opportunity we get every time we put on the shirt, it's such a proud feeling and I've never lost that from the start.

"I'm desperate to take every opportunity to play for England. If I'm not able to give my absolute best I'm probably doing the team a disservice, but at the moment I'm fit and ready go."

Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who scored his maiden ODI hundred in Manchester, are also key members of England's Ashes squad currently playing in this series against West Indies.

Root, though, said he will have no say on whether any of that trio will be rested over the final four matches with the Ashes in mind.

"It's one thing I've been able to take a back seat on," he said. "In terms of this series those are individual conversations."