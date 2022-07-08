Joe Root Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by England Golden Boy

'The Golden Boy' Root has made over 100 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifteenth Englishman and 70th overall to reach the milestone. In 121 Test matches, Root has scored 10,458 runs at an impressive average of 50.76.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, scored his maiden century a year later in 2013 against New Zealand. India seem to be Root's favourite opposition as nine of his 28 hundreds have come against the Men in Blue.

Apart from 28 centuries, Root has also scored 54 fifties in the red ball game on internation stage. The 28 hundreds also include 5 double hundreds with his highest score being 254 which he scored against Pakistan in 2016.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 20 of Root's 28 hundreds have come in wins, while 7 in drawn Tests and only one in a loss against India in 2021. Plus, 11 of his 28 centuries in Tests have come away, while 17 have come at home, including 5 at the Home of Cricket - Lord's.

The 31-year-old, often under-rated for his ability with the ball, has also taken 46 wickets so far in his 121-Test career, including a career best of 5 for 8, his only five-wicket haul that came against India in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Now, let's take a look at Joe Root Test hundreds list:

100 No. Final Score Versus Venue Date Result 1 104 New Zealand Headingley, Leeds 24 May, 2013 Won 2 180 Australia Lord's, London 18 July, 2013 Won 3 200* Sri Lanka Lord's, London 12 June, 2014 Drawn 4 154* India Trent Bridge, Nottingham 9 July, 2014 Drawn 5 149* India The Oval, London 15 August, 2014 Won 6 182* West Indies National Cricket Stadium, St. George's 21 April, 2015 Won 7 134 Australia Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 8 July, 2015 Won 8 130 Australia Trent Bridge, Nottingham 6 August, 2015 Won 9 110 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 14 January, 2016 Won 10 254 Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester 22 July, 2016 Won 11 124 India Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 9 November, 2016 Drawn 12 190 South Africa Lord's, London 6 July, 2017 Won 13 136 West Indies Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 17 August, 2017 Won 14 125 India The Oval, London 7 September, 2018 Won 15 124 Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 14 November, 2018 Won 16 122 West Indies Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet 9 February, 2019 Won 17 226 New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton 29 November, 2019 Drawn 18 228 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 14 January, 2021 Won 19 186 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 22 January, 2021 Won 20 218 India M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 5 February, 2021 Won 21 109 India Trent Bridge, Nottingham 4 August, 2021 Drawn 22 180* India Lord's, London 12 August, 2021 Lost 23 121 India Headingley, Leeds 25 August, 2021 Won 24 109 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound 8 March, 2022 Drawn 25 153 West Indies Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 16 March, 2022 Drawn 26 115* New Zealand Lord's, London 2 June, 2022 Won 27 176 New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10 June, 2022 Won 28 142* India Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 1 July, 2022 Won