Ashes 2019: Drakes says 'special' Archer can succeed at Test level

Archer played an integral role in England's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 triumph on home soil and is set to be unleashed for a Test debut in the second match of the series against Australia at Lord's on Wednesday.

The Barbados-born paceman has come a long way in a short space of time after qualifying to represent England earlier this year.

Former West Indies international and assistant coach Drakes nurtured Archer's talent at the Sir Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence and still works with the 24-year-old pace sensation when he returns to Barbados.

They also both played for Pickwick Cricket Club and Drakes says the World Cup winner always looked destined for the top.

Drakes told Omnisport: "I think when I first saw him, with such long leverage and a smooth action, very easy on the eye, certainly you could see the potential was there.

"As a coach you can only spot so much, but his natural potential was there to see with the way he moved and the skill set. Playing in England and around the world would have enhanced his skills and given him the confidence to succeed.

"You always look at high performers and how they get the job done, he just seemed to have a knack of making things happen. He's a natural athlete with the full package .

"The most important thing people don't realise is the emotional intelligence he transcends on the cricket field. He's special."

Drakes says there is no reason why Archer cannot make a huge impact in the Test arena as England attempt to respond to losing the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

He added: "He is a very confident individual in himself, I guess that would have been shaped from the environment he would have been in from a young age.

"He is a very humble human being and just has what it takes to make things happen. He is just a simple guy that is a phenomenal athlete.

"Test cricket will be a challenge, but good cricketers normally find a way and one would hope he can be successful at that level."