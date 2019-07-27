Jofra Archer endured "excruciating" pain due to a side injury during ICC World Cup 2019

Archer was one of the chief architects of England's victorious World Cup campaign - their first-ever triumph in the flagship event - and finished as their highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps. He bowled the Super Over as well in the final against New Zealand, helping his side to a thrilling win on boundary count.

Archer and Anderson make England squad for first Ashes Test

However, the paceman revealed a side injury, sustained during England's fifth group game against Afghanistan, troubled him for the rest of the tournament. "It was pretty excruciating," Archer told BBC Sussex. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly. It was pretty bad.

"I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards. I couldn't get a week's rest during the tournament, because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."

Archer played all of England's 11 games in the tournament, forming a lethal new-ball partnership with Chris Woakes. He wasn't part of England's 143-run triumph in their only Test against Ireland, but is eager to participate in the much-awaited Ashes series, beginning 1 August in Birmingham.

"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said. "I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."

Source: ICC