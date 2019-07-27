Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jofra Archer endured "excruciating" pain due to a side injury during ICC World Cup 2019

By
Jofra Archer endured excruciating pain due to a side injury during ICC World Cup 2019

London, July 27: England fast bowler Jofra Archer revealed he endured "excruciating" pain due to a side injury during the second half of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and was unable to play without painkillers.

Archer was one of the chief architects of England's victorious World Cup campaign - their first-ever triumph in the flagship event - and finished as their highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps. He bowled the Super Over as well in the final against New Zealand, helping his side to a thrilling win on boundary count.

Archer and Anderson make England squad for first Ashes Test

However, the paceman revealed a side injury, sustained during England's fifth group game against Afghanistan, troubled him for the rest of the tournament. "It was pretty excruciating," Archer told BBC Sussex. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly. It was pretty bad.

"I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards. I couldn't get a week's rest during the tournament, because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."

Archer played all of England's 11 games in the tournament, forming a lethal new-ball partnership with Chris Woakes. He wasn't part of England's 143-run triumph in their only Test against Ireland, but is eager to participate in the much-awaited Ashes series, beginning 1 August in Birmingham.

"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said. "I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."

Source: ICC

More JOFRA ARCHER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 21:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue