Jofra Archer to make England debut against Ireland

By Opta
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

London, May 2: Jofra Archer will make his England debut in Friday's ODI against Ireland in Dublin, Eoin Morgan has confirmed.

The Sussex all-rounder's international career has been the subject of intense speculation after he became eligible to play for England in March.

He was left out of their preliminary squad for this year's Cricket World Cup but could be called up before a deadline of May 23.

And, having also been selected for a five-match series with Pakistan, Archer will aim to make a strong first impression at Malahide.

"He obviously brings a lot of excitement, along with skill level," captain Morgan told Sky Sports News.

"He's been around for the last few years, I've played against him, he's bowled extremely well when I've played against him.

"He's delighted. I think his mum and dad are over . Debuts are all about celebrating what's gone before and recognising the start of a new journey and for Jofra it's obviously really exciting."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
