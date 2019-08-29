Cricket
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler celebrate England's World Cup success with WWE Championship Title - See pics

Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler celebrate Englands World Cup success with WWE Championship Title

London, Aug 29: England cricket team celebrated their historic win in the third Ashes Test in Headingley and their maiden Cricket World Cup glory after receiving the customized WWE Championship title featuring the iconic crown and three lions in gold.

The special trophy was created by WWE to mark England's World Cup win in July at the iconic Lord's. England defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting final that ended in a tie and later went for a Super Over. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler struck match-winning half-centuries while Jofra Archer emerged the key bowler for England in the Super Over as he managed to defend the total set by his batsmen.

Players strike a winning pose

Players strike a winning pose

England Cricket stars Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root proved their WWE Superstar credentials as they took it in turns to strike a winning pose with the title before training at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Belt to remain with ECB permanently

Belt to remain with ECB permanently

WWE Hall of Famer, 14-time World Champion and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the custom WWE Championship Title on social media last month. The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord's.

Jason Roy poses with the title

Jason Roy poses with the title

England opener Jason Roy - who played a significant role in his team's success at the quadrennial event - also posed with the WWE title.

Archer poses with the title

Archer poses with the title

England speedster Jofra Archer was hailed as the X-factor for England at the start of the tournament and the Barbados-born cricketer showed why the cricketing fraternity was holding him in such high esteem. The speedster bowled the Super Over for England and didn't allow New Zealand batsmen to score required 16 runs to win the game. As the score in the Super Over ended in a tie, England were announced winners by virtue of most boundaries hit in the game.

Archer made his Test debut for England in Headingley Test and returned with a five-wicket haul.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
