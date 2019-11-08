Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bairstow to cover for injured Denly in England Test squad

By Peter Thompson
Jonny Bairstow

London, November 8: Dropped wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been added to the England Test squad to face New Zealand as cover for the injured Joe Denly.

Denly has played no part in the ongoing Twenty20 International series with the Black Caps after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The tourists are hopeful that batsman Denly will be fit for a three-day warm-up match against a New Zealand Cricket XI, which gets under way on November 15.

Bairstow will remain in New Zealand when the T20 series finishes at Eden Park on Sunday (November 10) and will join the Test squad for two warm-up games, providing another option if Denly cannot prove his fitness.

The 30-year-old was left out of the Test squad due to a lack of runs in a drawn Ashes series, but national selector Ed Smith said the Cricket World Cup winner can still be a top player in the longest format.

England and New Zealand start the Test series at Mount Maunganui on November 21.

More JONNY BAIRSTOW News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue