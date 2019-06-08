Cricket

Buttler blow for England as hip setback jolts World Cup hosts

By
Hip woe sidelines England's Jos Buttler
Hip woe sidelines England's Jos Buttler

London, June 8: Jos Buttler gave England an injury scare at the Cricket World Cup when a hip problem meant he could not keep wicket against Bangladesh.

Buttler's rapid innings of 64 in England's 386-6 was marred by his clear discomfort when running between the wickets, seemingly caused by a hip issue.

The 28-year-old then did not take the field with England as Bangladesh began their reply in Cardiff, as Jonny Bairstow took over behind the stumps.

England could not risk a key man whose movement was so clearly restricted, and they would not wish Buttler to suffer any greater damage.

In Bairstow they had an accomplished wicketkeeper to call on as Buttler's deputy, with the Test glovesman taking over ODI duties.

James Vince was England's substitute fielder, in the absence of Buttler.

Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
